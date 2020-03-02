‘Judge Judy’ will end 25-year run, but star sticking around

NEW YORK (AP) — ‘Judge Judy’ Sheindlin says she will stop making new episodes next year of the courtroom show that made her a star. But she’s hardly disappearing.

The tough-talking, 77-year-old former Manhattan family court judge says she’s starting a new show called ‘Justice Judy’, but is revealing few details on what it will be about.

- Advertisement -

CBS says it has made a two-year deal with stations that currently carry “Judge Judy” to air reruns of the program.

The show’s success, driven primarily by Sheindlin’s no-nonsense demeanor, has made her the highest-paid personality on television.