Klobuchar is ending her presidential bid, will endorse Biden

(AP) Amy Klobuchar is ending her Democratic presidential campaign and is set to endorse Joe Biden.

The Minnesota senator’s 2020 campaign says she is flying to Dallas and plans to join Biden at his rally Monday night.

Klobuchar’s exit reflects an urgent push among moderates to consolidate behind Biden as a counter to progressive rival Bernie Sanders.

Pete Buttigieg ended his campaign on Sunday and will also join Klobuchar and Biden in Dallas later Monday.

Klobuchar outlasted several better-known and better-funded Democrats, thanks to a better-than-expected third-place finish in New Hampshire.

But she couldn’t turn that into success elsewhere.