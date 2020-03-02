Man wanted for robbing Captain D’s in Macon at gunpoint

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Bibb County deputies are looking for a man who they say robbed a fast food restaurant at gunpoint.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery happened at Captain D’s at 5390 Thomaston Road in Macon around 9:10 Saturday night.

Deputies say a man with a gun went into the restaurant while employees were cleaning. The man demanded money from the registers and after getting some cash, he ran.

Deputies say no one was injured and no customers were inside in the restaurant during the robbery.

Deputies say the man they’re looking for was wearing a dark colored hoodie, “skinny” jeans, and black shoes. He was also wearing a facial covering and had a black handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.