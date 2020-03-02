Senate OKs bill to give Georgia voters daylight saving say

ATLANTA (The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) — Georgia residents could soon vote on whether to keep changing their clocks twice a year for daylight saving time, under a bill that unanimously passed the state Senate Monday.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Senate Bill 351 would add a nonbinding referendum question to ballots in November.

Voters would be asked if the state should keep things as they are, switch to year-round standard time or switch to year-round daylight saving time.

The outcome wouldn’t result in any immediate change but would be used to draft future legislation.

Permanently moving to daylight saving time would require approval from Congress.