Thomaston man arrested on child pornography charges

THOMASTON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Law enforcement agencies arrested a 33-year-old Thomaston man for his involvement in online child pornography.

Authorities say that GBI agents arrested James Krivan of Thomaston on Feb. 27.

- Advertisement -

According to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation news release, GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit and the Thomaston Police Department executed a search warrant at the residence of Krivan.

Authorities say the search warrant was related to an investigation involving the online sexual exploitation of children.

The investigation began after the GBI’s CEACC Unit received cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children associated with an Imgur user account.

The news release states that a review of the cyber tips revealed thousands of images of children — some considered child pornography according to Georgia law.

The charges

As a result of the investigation, agents arrested Krivan and charged him with ten counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

This investigation is active and ongoing.