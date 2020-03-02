Volunteers ‘Read Across America Day’ for Dr. Seuss’s 116th birthday

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – More than 100 volunteers read to students across Middle Georgia Elementary schools including Martin Luther King Elementary.

United Way of Central Georgia kicked off National Read Across America Day along with Dr. Suess’s 116th Birthday Monday.

As part of the celebration, schools provided Dr. Seuss books for volunteers to read. Schools also allowed volunteers to bring their own Dr. Seuss book.

“It’s a fun day for kids across our area to experience the fun adventure of reading through the whimsical ways of Dr. Seuss,” said JoLee Henson, a United Way of Central Georgia Volunteer Engagement Specialist. “With events like Read Across America Day, we are helping to foster a love of reading with local children and engaging volunteers in our schools. It’s a win-win for all involved, and we love seeing the number of participants increase each year.”

Each volunteer spent 45 minutes to an hour reading to children.

Dr. Seuss’s Birthday

On Friday, March 6, United Way plans to celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday again with the 2nd Annual Seuss on the Loose at 3rd Street Park in Downtown Macon with NewTown Macon and the Bibb County Community Partnership. It’ll be a family-friendly activity with read-aloud, face painting, book giveaways, crafts, costume raffles and more.

Volunteers Needed

To get involved with either Read Across America Day or Seuss on the Loose, contact United Way of Central Georgia.

