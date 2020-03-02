Monroe County teen faces felony murder charges

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Monroe County teen accused of killing her family members in a house fire is facing several charges including felony murder.

Investigators with the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office assisted with the arrest of 16-year-old Candace Walton for the following charges:

two counts of Felony Murder

one count of Arson in the First Degree

multiple counts of Theft by Taking

According to a news release from the Insurance and Fire Safety Commissioner’s Office, the charges stem from the alleged involvement in setting fire to the home that the teen lived in. The fire killed two other occupants.

The incident

Authorities say the incident happened at 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 27.

When the Monroe County Fire Department arrived on the scene, the fire had fully engulfed the home. Upon extinguishment, investigators found two bodies inside the structure.

Investigators say the fire started in the living room.

Later that afternoon, authorities from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office in Kentucky contacted the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office with information regarding the case.

Investigators found enough probable cause to bring charges against the teen.

In a statement, Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said, “As you can see, this investigation had a lot of moving parts, all which happened very quickly. On behalf of the agency, I would like to say thank you to the local law enforcement professionals that assisted with this case, both here in Georgia and in Kentucky.”

Walton had her first court appearance in Kentucky for her return to Georgia on Monday. She refused to return.

Currently, authorities are filling out the paperwork to obtain a Governor’s Warrant to bring her back to Georgia.