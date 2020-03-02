Warner Robins Transit update bus fare prices, and routes

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Warner Robins Transit is underway with new updates to its services.

After celebrating it’s one year anniversary, the privately-owned and operated Public Transit System in Houston County is changing its prices.

Farebox Update

Standard Rider – $5 per one-way ride, $10 round trip

Child Rider (up to age 12) – $2 per one-way ride, $4 round trip

NOTE: Children shorter than the fare box are FREE with an adult (limit 2 free children per family).

Seniors (62+), Students, Veterans and Disabled – $4 per one-way ride, $8 round trip

NOTE: To receive this fare, seniors must show a picture ID with age. Persons with disabilities and Medicare Cardholders must have a WRT Reduced-Fare ID Card.

Transfer Fee – $1 per transfer (a transfer slip will be given by first operator to board the second bus)

Monthly Bus Passes – $65, valid for the days WRT operates (M-F)

Day Passes are sold in blocks of the ‘50s at $7 each, they expire annually.

Organizational Group Rates are available, please contact our office at 478-225-6982 for details.

CEO Spring Rosati says the price changes come from limited funding to operate the buses, but they are working to partner with different groups and other counties to help expand the transit.

“What we’re going to do is partner with other counties, so when people come to Warner Robins they can shop here or either they can transfer,” Rosati said. “We are also trying to expand to further rural communities as well.”

Rosati says they are still working to get the city involved to help support more funds to the transit system.

Bus Routes