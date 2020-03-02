Wet Week Ahead

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – I hope that you were able to enjoy the dry weekend because rain returns with a vengeance this week.

TODAY.

- Advertisement -

Isolated to scattered showers will begin this afternoon across Middle Georgia and that will kick off our wet weather pattern that will hang around through Thursday. This afternoon, under a partly to mostly cloudy sky, temperatures will top out in the middle 60’s. Tonight, we do get a slight break in the rain as temperatures fall into the middle 50’s under a mostly cloudy sky.

TOMORROW.

Rain coverage and intensity will be on the rise tomorrow as a cold front approaches the area. We will see warmer temperatures as well with highs forecast to make it into the low 70’s area-wide. Rain will continue into the overnight as temperatures fall back into the middle 50’s.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

Rain will continue on Wednesday and Thursday with flooding possible. Between Monday and Thursday, we could see two to three inches of rain fall all across our area with isolated areas receiving up to four and five inches of rain. We will continue to monitor the flood threat in the coming days. By Friday, we dry out as we head into a rain-free weekend!

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).