CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A stolen gun and drugs are off the streets after police conducted a traffic stop in Centerville on Sunday.

According to a Facebook post by the Centerville Police Department, a search of the car led to officers finding a stolen gun and meth.

- Advertisement -

One of the passengers tried to flee, but police caught and arrested Wesley Dawson of Warner Robins. Police also arrested Jamie Blackmon and Kristen Barlow.

Authorities did not take Barlow into custody yet. Officers say she swallowed meth during the incident and needed medical treatment.

The charges

All three face multiple drug and gun charges.