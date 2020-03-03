DA files complaints against 3 Macon hotels due to high crime volume

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb District Attorney David Cooke is filing complaints against three motels. He claims that these Macon motels attract crime.

Complaints are filed for:

America’s Best Inn and Suites on Harrison Road

America’s Best Value Inn and Suites on Romeiser Drive

Econo Lodge on Chambers Road

Cooke says the motels have 46 incidents between them. Those include robbery, human trafficking, drugs, shootings, and murder.

“I saw this was a remedy we could use and I just had it up to here with people making money by breaking the law and people having to live in fear,” Cooke said.

Cooke says he’s asking a judge to declare each property a public nuisance and take action.