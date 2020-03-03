DA files complaints against 3 Macon hotels due to high crime volume

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb District Attorney David Cooke is filing complaints against three motels. He claims that these Macon motels attract crime.
Complaints are filed for:
- America’s Best Inn and Suites on Harrison Road
- America’s Best Value Inn and Suites on Romeiser Drive
- Econo Lodge on Chambers Road
Cooke says the motels have 46 incidents between them. Those include robbery, human trafficking, drugs, shootings, and murder.
“I saw this was a remedy we could use and I just had it up to here with people making money by breaking the law and people having to live in fear,” Cooke said.
Cooke says he’s asking a judge to declare each property a public nuisance and take action.