MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —A local hot spot in Sandersville, is now soaring to new heights.

“It’s a power move. We go to Milledgeville a lot, so we’re by Jefferson Street all the time,” said Sandersville resident Dorothy Tucker.

620 North Jefferson Street will be new location for an additional Dairy Lane, replacing the old Church’s Chicken.

Owner B.T. Walters says, he’s thrilled for the expansion because this was his late father’s dream.

“This is one of those things like I said my dad always dreamed of,” explained Walters. “He try to do it back in the early to mid-2000s and just could never find a piece of property.”

The Washington County restaurant opened in the 1950’s. Not only does it hold a legacy, but also history for some like Dorothy Tucker, who met her husband in 2001 at Dairy Lane.

“Met June married in December,” shared Tucker.

The new location will be a lot smaller says Walters, but it will come with everything that everyone loves from the original.

“The ambiance, the good food,” said Tucker.

Walters says the new location will also have a drive thru and should open sometime near June.