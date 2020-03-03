Early voting begins in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Across the state, Georgia voters are casting early ballots in the 2020 presidential preference primary.

Early voting started Monday and goes through Friday, March 20. Bibb County residents can vote at the Board of Elections office on Pio Nono Avenue.

Election officials encourage residents to take advantage of the new voting equipment.

The system includes touchscreens and paper ballots, which improve election security.

“We have the new machines, everything’s going smoothly,” said Jeanetta R. Watson, the elections supervisor. “The voters are not experiencing any issues, and we try to make it a smooth transition as possible, and everything is working out.”

All counties will offer early voting on Saturday, March 14.