GBI identifies Tasha Vandiver as second house fire victim

FORSYTH, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Medical examiners at the GBI have identified 46-year-old Tasha Vandiver’s body after a fatal house fire.

The fire on February 27 also claimed the life of Vandiver’s 21-year-old son, Gerald Walton.

According to information officer Ana Lewis, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is processing a Governor’s Warrant to extradite Vandiver’s daughter, 16-year-old Candace Walton. Authorities took Candace into custody in McCracken County, Kentucky.

Candace faces charges for arson and two counts of murder.

Also, if Kentucky officials honor the warrant, Candace will return to Georgia.