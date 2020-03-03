Government Center offers proper way to dispose of flags

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – When your American Flag gets too worn to fly, Macon-Bibb County officials have a way to help you properly dispose of it.

The Macon-Bibb County Clerks Office installed a United States Flag Retirement Box in the Government Center at 700 Poplar Street.

- Advertisement -

According to the clerk’s office, the Association County Commissioners of Georgia identifies one project to complete each year. Helping communities establish a process for proper flag disposal is this year’s project.

Janice Ross, the clerk of the commission, says the clerk’s office wanted to help the Association County Commissioners of Georgia by providing a space for the box.

“This is a wonderful project for clerks and we have them in our office, we’re publicizing it,” Ross said. “We’ve talked to Boy Scout Troop 170 and they will be the final group that disposes of [the flag] in an appropriate manner.”

How to dispose of a flag