HOUSTON COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Houston County man will spend the next 17 years in prison.

Christopher Emory pleaded guilty Monday to trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Chief Judge Edwards D. Lukemire sentenced Emory to 35 years and ordered him to serve 17 years in prison. He must also pay a $200,000 fine.

The conviction originated from a traffic stop in March 2017.

The car Emory was in was searched after officers say they smelled marijuana. Officers say he was sitting on top of a gun and had a black bag that contained 29.8 grams of meth, 50.3 grams of marijuana and digital scales.

Emory also had more than $1,000 cash on him.

“Many of the serious crimes in our community are linked to illegal narcotics,” District Attorney George Hartwig said. “Christopher Emory had lots of dope and a gun. The Houston DA’s office will continue to aggressively prosecute armed traffickers of illegal drugs.”