Macon-Bibb Fire Department investigating ‘suspicious’ fire

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb Fire Department is investigating a suspicious fire that happened at a vacant home Tuesday night.

Chief Marvin Riggins says the home, located on Ayers Boulevard off Napier Avenue, was “fully engulfed” when crews arrived.

Riggins says the call came in around 8:30 and that the fire is now under control.

Riggins says the fire did not seem to be accidental and it is being investigated.

“It didn’t start on its own accord,” he said.

Riggins says there were no injuries.

