Medical Monday: National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

By
Chip Matthews
-
0

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Monday morning, Colorectal Surgeon Dr. Saleh Eftaiha from Coliseum Medical Center spoke with 41NBC about Colorectal Cancer.

 

March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, Dr. Eftifaha says this is a great time for people over the age of 45 to speak with their doctor about the disease.

Later this month the Colorectal Cancer Alliance is hosting a 5k run/walk. Details are below.

 

Undy RunWalk 5K

  • Saturday, March 21 | 9:00 am
  • 4760 Forsyth Road • Macon, GA 31210
  • Register at UndyRunWalk.org
  • Free registration for Survivors