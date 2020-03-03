Medical Monday: National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Monday morning, Colorectal Surgeon Dr. Saleh Eftaiha from Coliseum Medical Center spoke with 41NBC about Colorectal Cancer.
March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, Dr. Eftifaha says this is a great time for people over the age of 45 to speak with their doctor about the disease.
Later this month the Colorectal Cancer Alliance is hosting a 5k run/walk. Details are below.
Undy RunWalk 5K
- Saturday, March 21 | 9:00 am
- 4760 Forsyth Road • Macon, GA 31210
- Register at UndyRunWalk.org
- Free registration for Survivors