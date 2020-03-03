Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores February 24-March 1

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, February 24 and Sunday, March 1. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.
Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Baldwin County:
Sonic Drive-In
1651 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2020
GWVH – Wood Building
2249 VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2020
Kirk’s Jerk Chicken
128 N WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2020
GWVH – Vinson Building
2249 VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2020
GWVH – Liberty Diner
2214 IRWINTON RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2020
Amici Italian Cafe
101 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2020
Goodie Gallery
812 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2020
Lieu’s Peking Restaurant
2485 N COLUMBIA ST STE 101 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2020
McAlister’s Deli
114 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2020
Overview Community Action Agency (Food Service)
290 LINDA DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2020
Dominos
1909 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2020
Bibb County:
Outback Steakhouse
3899 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2020
Springdale Elementary (Food Service)
4965 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2020
Ballard Hudson Middle School (Food Service)
1070 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2020
Feld Consumer Products (Food Service)
MONSTER JAM 2020 MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2020
Feld Consumer Products – Booth 3 (Food Service)
MONSTER JAM 2020 MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2020
Waffle House
6220 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2020
Cottages on Wesleyan (Food Service)
1633 WESLEYAN DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2020
Church’s Chicken
2138 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 94 (improved from three days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2020
Carrabba’s Italian Grill
3913 RIVERPLACE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2020
Subway
4108 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2020
Subway
5955 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2020
305 Seafood & Wings
701 EISENHOWER PKWY STE 12 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2020
James H. Porter School Lunchroom (Food Service)
5802 SCHOOL RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2020
Starbucks
121 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2020
Subway
121 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2020
J H Heard Elementary School (Food Service)
6515 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2020
Rodeo Bar & Grill
4053 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2020
Cirrus Academy (Food Service)
1870 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2020
Longhorn Steakhouse
3072 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 72
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2020
Krystal
3909 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2020
King Chef Restaurant
1701 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2020
Dunkin’ Donuts/Baskin Robbins
121 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2020
Wendy’s
1073 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2020
Le Pho
5966 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2020
Jersey Wings and Fish
3896 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 61
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2020
Sakura
846 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2020
Church’s Chicken
2138 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 69 (improved three days later; see above)
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2020
Red Lobster
2077 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2020
Church’s Chicken
777 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2020
Chicken Salad Chick
567 PLUM ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2020
Crawford County:
Big Chic
191 S DUGGER ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2020
Dodge County:
Zaxby’s
6355 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2020
Captain D’s
6006 OAK STREET NW EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2020
Houston County:
Olympia Skate Center (Food Service)
622 GREENBRIAR RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2020
Morningside Elementary School (Food Service)
1206 MORNINGSIDE DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2020
Concessions by Cox – McGill Building
401 LARRY WALKER PKWY STE E PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2020
Concessions by Cox – New South Arena
401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2020
Concessions by Cox – Heritage Hall
401 LARRY WALKER PKWY STE E PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2020
Concessions by Cox – The Grille Mobile Unit
401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2020
O’Charley’s
2990 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2020
Which Wich
670 LAKE JOY RD STE 105 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2020
Hill Top Elementary School (Food Service)
301 ROBERT BRYSON SMITH PKWY BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2020
McEver Probation Detention Center (Food Service)
2100 KINGS CHAPEL RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2020
The Carriage House (Food Service)
125 S LANGSTON CIR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2020
Hibachi Buffet Sushi & Grill
4025 WATSON BLVD STE 160 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2020
El Jalisciense Mexican Restaurant
1224 RUSSELL PARKWAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2020
Dai-Ichi Japanese Steakhouse
733 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2020
Olive Garden
3020 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2020
Centerville Head Start (Food Service)
1009 CARL VINSON PKWY CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2020
Tucker Head Start (Food Center)
313 SCOTT BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2020
Elberta Head Start (Food Service)
708 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2020
Cheddar’s Casual Cafe
2915 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2020
Zoner’s Pizza, Wings and Waffles
1281 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE C WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2020
Warner Robins Senior Center (Food Service)
151 MAPLE ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2020
Lake Joy Elementary School (Food Service)
985 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2020
Lake Joy Primary (Food Service)
995 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2020
Perdue Elementary School (Food Service)
115 SUTHERLIN DRIVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2020
Margarita’s Mexican Bar & Grill
2907 WATSON BLVD STE A2 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2020
Family Deli
114 MANOR CT STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2020
TJ & Son Foods
713 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2020
Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen
2300 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2020
Jones County:
Jones County Pre-K School (Food Service)
273 RAILROAD ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2020
Autumn Lane Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)
302 GEORGIA 18 EAST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2020
Laurens County:
East Laurens Elementary School (Food Service)
960 HIGHWAY 80 EAST EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2020
East Laurens Primary School (Food Service)
950 HIGHWAY 80 EAST EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2020
Dublin High School (Food Service)
1127 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2020
Dairy Queen
701 E JACKSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2020
Wendy’s
2172 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2020
Monroe County:
Hardee’s
260 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2020
Al Burrus Correctional Training Center (Food Service)
1000 INDIAN SPRINGS DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2020
Whistle Stop Cafe
446 MCCRACKIN ST JULIETTE, GA 31046
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2020
Peach County:
Five Star Food Service – Blue Bird
402 BLUE BIRD LN FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2020
Putnam County:
Eatonton Elks Lodge #2549 (Food Service)
135 INDUSTRIAL BLVD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2020
Georgia Butts
1137 LAKE OCONEE PKWY NE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2020
The Waterside at Cuscowilla
465 CUSCOWILLA DR NE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2020
Copperwood Pizza Inc.
105 CLACK CIR STE 400 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2020
Kinorhook Bar-B-Que
103 MOCKINGBIRD LN SW EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2020
La Lore Bakery & Coffee Shop
113 HARMONY CROSSING STE 8 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2020
Twiggs County:
Middle Georgia Motorsports Park (Food Service)
460 WOODLAND RD JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2020
Upson County:
E.J. Smokey’s
75 FLORETTE RD CULLODEN, GA 31016
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2020
Washington County:
Maricela’s Mexican Restaurant
100 COMMERCE ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2020
Fox’s Pizza Den of Sandersville
147 E CHURCH ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2020
Wilcox County:
Karelle’s Kitchen and Grill
1377 1ST AVE ROCHELLE, GA 31079
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2020
Vera’s
1065 1ST AVE ROCHELLE, GA 31079
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2020