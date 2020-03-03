Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores February 24-March 1

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, February 24 and Sunday, March 1. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.

Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

- Advertisement -

Click here to search and read full inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Sonic Drive-In

1651 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2020

GWVH – Wood Building

2249 VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2020

Kirk’s Jerk Chicken

128 N WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2020

GWVH – Vinson Building

2249 VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2020

GWVH – Liberty Diner

2214 IRWINTON RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2020

Amici Italian Cafe

101 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2020

Goodie Gallery

812 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2020

Lieu’s Peking Restaurant

2485 N COLUMBIA ST STE 101 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2020

McAlister’s Deli

114 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2020

Overview Community Action Agency (Food Service)

290 LINDA DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2020

Dominos

1909 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2020

Bibb County:

Outback Steakhouse

3899 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2020

Springdale Elementary (Food Service)

4965 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2020

Ballard Hudson Middle School (Food Service)

1070 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2020

Feld Consumer Products (Food Service)

MONSTER JAM 2020 MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2020

Feld Consumer Products – Booth 3 (Food Service)

MONSTER JAM 2020 MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2020

Waffle House

6220 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2020

Cottages on Wesleyan (Food Service)

1633 WESLEYAN DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2020

Church’s Chicken

2138 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 94 (improved from three days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2020

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

3913 RIVERPLACE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2020

Subway

4108 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2020

Subway

5955 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2020

305 Seafood & Wings

701 EISENHOWER PKWY STE 12 MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2020

James H. Porter School Lunchroom (Food Service)

5802 SCHOOL RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2020

Starbucks

121 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2020

Subway

121 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2020

J H Heard Elementary School (Food Service)

6515 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2020

Rodeo Bar & Grill

4053 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2020

Cirrus Academy (Food Service)

1870 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2020

Longhorn Steakhouse

3072 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 72

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2020

Krystal

3909 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2020

King Chef Restaurant

1701 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2020

Dunkin’ Donuts/Baskin Robbins

121 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2020

Wendy’s

1073 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2020

Le Pho

5966 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2020

Jersey Wings and Fish

3896 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 61

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2020

Sakura

846 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2020

Church’s Chicken

2138 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 69 (improved three days later; see above)

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2020

Red Lobster

2077 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2020

Church’s Chicken

777 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2020

Chicken Salad Chick

567 PLUM ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2020

Crawford County:

Big Chic

191 S DUGGER ST ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2020

Dodge County:

Zaxby’s

6355 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2020

Captain D’s

6006 OAK STREET NW EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2020

Houston County:

Olympia Skate Center (Food Service)

622 GREENBRIAR RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2020

Morningside Elementary School (Food Service)

1206 MORNINGSIDE DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2020

Concessions by Cox – McGill Building

401 LARRY WALKER PKWY STE E PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2020

Concessions by Cox – New South Arena

401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2020

Concessions by Cox – Heritage Hall

401 LARRY WALKER PKWY STE E PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2020

Concessions by Cox – The Grille Mobile Unit

401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2020

O’Charley’s

2990 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2020

Which Wich

670 LAKE JOY RD STE 105 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2020

Hill Top Elementary School (Food Service)

301 ROBERT BRYSON SMITH PKWY BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2020

McEver Probation Detention Center (Food Service)

2100 KINGS CHAPEL RD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2020

The Carriage House (Food Service)

125 S LANGSTON CIR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2020

Hibachi Buffet Sushi & Grill

4025 WATSON BLVD STE 160 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2020

El Jalisciense Mexican Restaurant

1224 RUSSELL PARKWAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2020

Dai-Ichi Japanese Steakhouse

733 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2020

Olive Garden

3020 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2020

Centerville Head Start (Food Service)

1009 CARL VINSON PKWY CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2020

Tucker Head Start (Food Center)

313 SCOTT BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2020

Elberta Head Start (Food Service)

708 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2020

Cheddar’s Casual Cafe

2915 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2020

Zoner’s Pizza, Wings and Waffles

1281 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE C WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2020

Warner Robins Senior Center (Food Service)

151 MAPLE ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2020

Lake Joy Elementary School (Food Service)

985 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2020

Lake Joy Primary (Food Service)

995 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2020

Perdue Elementary School (Food Service)

115 SUTHERLIN DRIVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2020

Margarita’s Mexican Bar & Grill

2907 WATSON BLVD STE A2 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2020

Family Deli

114 MANOR CT STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2020

TJ & Son Foods

713 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2020

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen

2300 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2020

Jones County:

Jones County Pre-K School (Food Service)

273 RAILROAD ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2020

Autumn Lane Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)

302 GEORGIA 18 EAST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2020

Laurens County:

East Laurens Elementary School (Food Service)

960 HIGHWAY 80 EAST EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2020

East Laurens Primary School (Food Service)

950 HIGHWAY 80 EAST EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2020

Dublin High School (Food Service)

1127 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2020

Dairy Queen

701 E JACKSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2020

Wendy’s

2172 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2020

Monroe County:

Hardee’s

260 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2020

Al Burrus Correctional Training Center (Food Service)

1000 INDIAN SPRINGS DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2020

Whistle Stop Cafe

446 MCCRACKIN ST JULIETTE, GA 31046

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2020

Peach County:

Five Star Food Service – Blue Bird

402 BLUE BIRD LN FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2020

Putnam County:

Eatonton Elks Lodge #2549 (Food Service)

135 INDUSTRIAL BLVD EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2020

Georgia Butts

1137 LAKE OCONEE PKWY NE EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2020

The Waterside at Cuscowilla

465 CUSCOWILLA DR NE EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2020

Copperwood Pizza Inc.

105 CLACK CIR STE 400 EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2020

Kinorhook Bar-B-Que

103 MOCKINGBIRD LN SW EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2020

La Lore Bakery & Coffee Shop

113 HARMONY CROSSING STE 8 EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2020

Twiggs County:

Middle Georgia Motorsports Park (Food Service)

460 WOODLAND RD JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2020

Upson County:

E.J. Smokey’s

75 FLORETTE RD CULLODEN, GA 31016

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2020

Washington County:

Maricela’s Mexican Restaurant

100 COMMERCE ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2020

Fox’s Pizza Den of Sandersville

147 E CHURCH ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2020

Wilcox County:

Karelle’s Kitchen and Grill

1377 1ST AVE ROCHELLE, GA 31079

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2020

Vera’s

1065 1ST AVE ROCHELLE, GA 31079

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2020