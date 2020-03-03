Robins Air Force Base preparing for coronavirus

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– As fears about the coronavirus in Georgia rise, Robins Air Force Base officials want to ease minds about the outbreak.

Colonel Brian Moore says Robins Air Force Base is taking necessary precautions against COVID-19 in order to protect those coming onto the base.

Colonel Moore said, “We have convened emergency management representatives from all of the base organizations to do prudent planning to implement Force Health Protection actions. We are also looking at additional actions that we may take as the situation changes.”

Robins Air Force Base has a Medical Group team that is working alongside the North Central Health District of Georgia and the Centers for Disease Control to monitor any changes in the coronavirus outbreak.

Medical professionals say that early identification of possible illness is key. Those who believe they may have coronavirus, are showing all of the symptoms, and have recently traveled outside of the country (or been in contact with someone who has) are encouraged to contact their local healthcare provider for assistance. The North Central Health District of Georgia is providing resources and guidance as well, at (866)PUB-HLTH (866-782-4584).

Colonel Moore says the health and safety of Team Robins is his top priority. He hopes that the COVID-19 task force he has created can combat the virus effectively, should the outbreak reach an alarming level in Middle Georgia.