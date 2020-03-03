Teen dead after accident on I-75 in Byron

Georgia State Patrol officers say that 18-year-old Isabella Marie Alonzo following a car accident that happened on I-75 and Byron.

BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A teen is dead after a car accident that happened on I-75 in Byron.

Georgia State Patrol officers identified the woman as 18-year-old Isabella Marie Alonzo, of Fort Valley. Authorities say the incident happened on Sunday around 5:20 p.m.

Officers say that Alonzo was traveling north on I-75 in a 2008 Honda Civic near mile marker 147 in the right lane. That’s when Alonso lost control of the car and hit a guardrail.

According to a GSP news release, Alonzo was pronounced dead at Medical Center Navicent Health in Macon.