The Dairylane opening new Milledgeville location

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A local hot spot in Sandersville is now soaring to new heights.

“It’s a power move,” said Sandersville resident Dorothy Tucker. “We go to Milledgeville a lot, so we’re by Jefferson Street all the time.”

620 North Jefferson Street will be new location for an additional The Dairylane, replacing the old Church’s Chicken.

Owner B.T. Walters says he’s thrilled for the expansion because this was his late father’s dream.

“This is one of those things– like I said–my dad always dreamed of,” explained Walters. “He tried to do it back in the early to mid-2000s and just could never find a piece of property.”

The Washington County restaurant opened in the 1950s. Not only does it hold a legacy, but also history for people like Tucker, who met her husband there in 2001.

“Met in June, married in December,” Tucker said.

Walters says the new location will be a lot smaller, but it will come with everything that everyone loves about the original.

“The ambiance, the good food,” Tucker said.

Walters says the new location will also have a drive thru and should open by June.