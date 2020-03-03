Turner Woods Elementary School helping fight illnesses using ‘smart thermometer’

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – More than 45 schools, including Turner Woods Elementary, are participating in a national health program aimed at fighting illnesses in classrooms using smart thermometers.

Smart thermometers allow parents to connect to an app called “Kinsa” to see what illness could be going around their child’s school.

Parents will then have an option to take precautions with their child’s health.

According to a news release, the FLUency program is designed by the Kinsa company. The company makes smart thermometers and tracks the illness in real-time.

School nurse Angela Bagwell says they can communicate easily with parents to alert them to illnesses being reported in the schools.

“This smart thermometer is linked to their email address, so [parents] get an email every Sunday [that] tells them what might be going around,” Bagwell said. “It does not give names, it does not give grade levels, it just gives an anonymous projection for the school.”

Bagwell also says the smart thermometers impact the school system by helping them know what symptoms students could have.

“When you have a fever, it will tell you, whether it’s a mild fever, high fever — it leads you and directs you in the right actions to take,” Bagwell said.

More than 1,400 schools nationwide are participating in Kinsa’s FLUency program this season.

