How the Bibb County School District is preventing the Coronavirus from spreading

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School District is taking steps to make sure the Coronavirus is not being spread in its schools.

According to a press release, the school district is working with state and local health partners and emergency management officials to monitor updates regarding the spread of the Coronavirus or COVID-19. The Bibb County School District, the Macon-Bibb County government, the North Central Health District and local hospitals are attending and participating in meeting lead by the Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency to determine how each organization can best prevent the spread of the disease and better inform the public on what they can do.

- Advertisement -

The press release goes on to say custodial and maintenance staff in all school buildings are being supplied with a hospital-type disinfectant. They are sanitizing frequently touched areas like doorknobs and desktops, in addition to their normal cleaning routines. All schools are also required to ensure soap is provided in all bathrooms and hand-sanitizing stations are being installed throughout the district.

The school district advises parents to contact their primary medical provider if they have any specific questions.