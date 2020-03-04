Two people die in two different single car crashes in Jones County

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two people are dead after two different car crashes in Jones County this week.

According to a post on the Jones County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, one person was killed in a single car crash in the 3600 block of Upper River Road around 6:30 Monday evening. Less than 24 hours later, another person died in a single car crash at the intersection of Rock Creek Road and Gray Highway.

- Advertisement -

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crashes. Sheriff Butch Reece also advises people to be cautious while driving during wet, rainy weather. He also says drivers need pay attention to the road and other drivers.