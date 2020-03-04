Daybreak Interview: Celebrating School Breakfast Week with healthy food choices

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Eating a healthy breakfast is a great way for a child to start their day, but parents might not have the time in the morning to feed their kids.

That’s why schools in Middle Georgia and across the country provide that nutrition to children in the morning. This week is National School Breakfast Week, to bring attention to your school’s breakfast program and set a goal to increase participation.

Tessany Lockhart, the Nutrition Manager at David Perdue Elementary School in Warner Robins, visited Daybreak to show off some breakfast items in the Houston County School District.

Click on the video to see more.