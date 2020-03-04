Chicken Salad Chick grand opening draws crowd despite rain

By
Chip Matthews
-
0

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Wednesday’s wet weather did not dampen the grand opening of Chicken Salad Chick in Macon.

The line of people wrapped around the building as people waited in the rain for a chance at free food.

- Advertisement -

The first 99 people in line received one free large quick chick of chicken salad per month for a year.

The first customer will get one free large quick chick of chicken salad per week for the next year. That lucky person, Evan Engelauf,  spent a couple days in the cold and rain waiting for some chicken salad.

“I got here Monday night at 1 o’clock,” Engelauf said. “I slept in the car that night. They were still unloading the truck. All that good stuff. I just wanted to come out here and get some chicken salad.”

Grand opening celebrations continue until Saturday. The store is located 1676 Bass Road.

GRAND OPENING WEEK EVENTS:

 

  • Thursday, March 5 ­– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free scoop or sandwich redeemable on the next visit.
  • Friday, March 6 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler.
  • Saturday, March 7 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick cooler.

 

Want to make some Chicken Salad Chick at home? Watch this interview for some recipes perfect for making at home.

Chicken Salad Chick shares easy summer recipes

 

You Might Also Like