Chicken Salad Chick grand opening draws crowd despite rain

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Wednesday’s wet weather did not dampen the grand opening of Chicken Salad Chick in Macon.
The line of people wrapped around the building as people waited in the rain for a chance at free food.
The first 99 people in line received one free large quick chick of chicken salad per month for a year.
The first customer will get one free large quick chick of chicken salad per week for the next year. That lucky person, Evan Engelauf, spent a couple days in the cold and rain waiting for some chicken salad.
“I got here Monday night at 1 o’clock,” Engelauf said. “I slept in the car that night. They were still unloading the truck. All that good stuff. I just wanted to come out here and get some chicken salad.”
Grand opening celebrations continue until Saturday. The store is located 1676 Bass Road.
GRAND OPENING WEEK EVENTS:
- Thursday, March 5 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free scoop or sandwich redeemable on the next visit.
- Friday, March 6 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler.
- Saturday, March 7 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick cooler.
Want to make some Chicken Salad Chick at home? Watch this interview for some recipes perfect for making at home.