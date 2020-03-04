Chicken Salad Chick grand opening draws crowd despite rain

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Wednesday’s wet weather did not dampen the grand opening of Chicken Salad Chick in Macon.

The line of people wrapped around the building as people waited in the rain for a chance at free food.

The first 99 people in line received one free large quick chick of chicken salad per month for a year.

The first customer will get one free large quick chick of chicken salad per week for the next year. That lucky person, Evan Engelauf, spent a couple days in the cold and rain waiting for some chicken salad.

“I got here Monday night at 1 o’clock,” Engelauf said. “I slept in the car that night. They were still unloading the truck. All that good stuff. I just wanted to come out here and get some chicken salad.”

Grand opening celebrations continue until Saturday. The store is located 1676 Bass Road.

GRAND OPENING WEEK EVENTS:

Want to make some Chicken Salad Chick at home? Watch this interview for some recipes perfect for making at home.