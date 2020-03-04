Coliseum Hospitals taking steps to guard against coronavirus

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Coliseum Medical Centers and Coliseum Northside Hospital are limiting public entrances to only the ER and Main Entrance of the hospital.

In a news release from the hospital, visitors or patients who arrive on campus should utilize those entrances.

Greeters at those entrances will ask questions to ensure that individuals who might spread the virus get the care they need without exposing patients, staff and other guests.

Coliseum Health System CEO Stephen J. Daugherty said in a statement:

“We are grateful that we’ve not seen impact locally of this new coronavirus, COVID-19. Our goal is to take every precaution to keep our patients, our caregivers, and our community safe by avoiding any spread of this virus should it come into our community.”

The hospital is limiting visitation to guests over the age of 12 between 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Hospital officials ask that visitors do not come if they:

Have a fever

Have a cough or shortness of breath and have traveled outside the US in the past 14 days

Have had direct contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19

“For many people, COVID-19 will present very similarly to the flu and they will recover safely at home with rest and fluids,” said Chief Medical Officer Richard Rubio, MD, MBA. “Those at highest risk are the elderly and immunosuppressed. The best protection right now is hand washing, covering your cough and avoiding large groups of people.”