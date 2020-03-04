MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —A local alumni association will honor four Middle Georgia leaders this weekend.

The Middle Georgia Fisk Alumni Association will host its fourth annual celebratory brunch “Tribute to Middle Georgia Legends.”

Honorees will receive the Leontine Espy Award of Excellence. It will be given to those who have demonstrated exemplary service, determination, and commitment to their professions.

President of Fisk Alumni Association’s local chapter, Melgenia Redd, says this year’s celebration will honor Macon-Bibb Commissioner Bert Bivins, Dr. Linda Bivins of Macon, Carolyn Taylor Thomas of Milledgeville, and Barbara Dixon of Dublin.

“We look at their record and their dedication. Their accomplishments, and contributions to the community. And all of these individuals have been outstanding and their dedication just is overwhelming,” said Redd.



The celebration is Saturday at the Anderson Conference Center in Macon. It begins at 11 a.m.