Deputies: 3 arrested for squatting in Macon home

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Three people are in custody after Bibb County deputies say they were living inside a home without paying rent.

Deputies say they responded to 54 Davis Street Monday after the property owner told them several people were living in his vacant rental property without permission.

Deputies say they knocked on the door and 32-year-old Christian Jamarcus Edwards opened the door. Edwards could not provide deputies with evidence he was renting the property and was taken into custody.

55-year-old Rita Faye Davis and 22-year-old Cedrick Shermaine Davis Jr. were also in the home.

The property owner is unsure how long the three had been living there. All three were taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center and charged with burglary.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers if you have additional information.