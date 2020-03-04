Dodge County officials seek public’s help with road assessment

EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Recent rainfall and flooding are causing big problems in Dodge County.

Several roads, including portions of Oak Grove Church Road and WPA Road between Georgia State Route 165 and Jaybird Springs Road, are closed due to flooding.

A post on the Dodge County Board of Commissioners Facebook page Wednesday night asked the public for “rapid” and “accurate” help.

“We have over 800 miles of county maintained roads (300 paved and 500 dirt),” the post reads. “If you encounter road damage or obstructions please report it first to 911, but if you can safely do so, please consider taking a photograph or short video of the problem and posting it along with its location to this page. The information provided will be used to help prioritize the county response. We have limited manpower and equipment, but will respond as quickly as possible. This information will also be used to assist in long term planning to help prevent future problems in the same areas.”

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City issued a flood warning at 10:27 Wednesday night for several middle Georgia counties, including Dodge, southern Dooly, southern Pulaski, Telfair, Wheeler and Wilcox.

Several middle Georgia school districts, including Dodge County Schools, have canceled classes for Thursday, March 5 due to unsafe road conditions.

41NBC Accuweather Chief Meteorologist Cecilia Reeves says an additional one to two inches of rain is expected through Thursday night.