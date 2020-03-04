List of school closings for Thursday, March 5

Tucker Sargent
Schools closed

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here’s a list of school closings for Thursday, March 5:

Bibb County:

  • All high schools dismissing at 12 p.m. to allow students and faculty to attend the Southwest High School girls basketball GHSA AA title game at the Macon Centreplex at 2 p.m. Elementary and middle schools will operate on normal schedules, but students will get credit for a full day of attendance if parents check them out after 1 p.m. (Bibb County School District Facebook)

Telfair County:

