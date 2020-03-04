MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here’s a list of school closings for Thursday, March 5:
Bibb County:
- All high schools dismissing at 12 p.m. to allow students and faculty to attend the Southwest High School girls basketball GHSA AA title game at the Macon Centreplex at 2 p.m. Elementary and middle schools will operate on normal schedules, but students will get credit for a full day of attendance if parents check them out after 1 p.m. (Bibb County School District Facebook)
Telfair County:
- School has been canceled for all Telfair County students due to continuing rain and hazardous road conditions. All faculty and staff should report at 9 a.m. (Telfair County School District Facebook)