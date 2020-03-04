One more day of rain and storms in Middle Georgia…until next week

Middle Georgia was once again inundated with rain through this afternoon and evening.



Heavy rain continues to push through tonight after already washing out some roads in Dodge County and being the reason for school cancellations in the southern portion of Middle Georgia.

The heaviest rain totals were mainly in Wilcox County and Dodge County, where a Flash Flood Warning was issued earlier this evening.



Despite all the rain we got today, there is more rain on the way tonight and tomorrow. The good news is that once the low pressure center passes through, dry air will move in and help dry things out!

An additional 1-2″ of rain is likely through tomorrow evening, but then we are done for the weekend.



The initial low pressure center will allow for dry air to move in, but the front that pushes in on Friday will bring a big cool down overnight Friday through the weekend.



The weekend will not only bring a time change, but also highs in the 60’s. Enjoy this break from the rain, because by Monday evening we will see a chance of showers back in the area.

We could see some areas of heavy rainfall as well as thunderstorms by the middle of next week, but the details are still pretty fuzzy, so lets just enjoy a few dry days.