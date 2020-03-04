Rural hospitals take precautions against Coronavirus

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– The Coronavirus outbreak has some afraid for their health.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced on Monday, Georgia now has two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Fulton County. People are now questioning if their local hospitals are prepared in case of an outbreak.

Coronavirus has been defined as a large family of viruses that can effect humans and animals. The virus can start as mild cold symptoms and develop into severe respiratory problems. The current outbreak is a strand of the Coronavirus called COVID-19.

Casey Fleckenstein, the Director of Patient Care Services for Monroe County Hospital, says their staff is taking necessary precautions against COVID-19, by learning anything they can about the virus.

“We train on disease outbreak pretty frequently, but for this particular incident, our infection control nurse is getting daily updates from the department of public health. We push those updates out to our staff and those who would be affected by treating patients,” said Fleckenstein.

The Monroe County Hospital staff says they will be prepared to take care of any patient they believe to have the virus.

Dr. George Harrison, the Chief Medical Officer at Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin, says their staff is preparing differently than other hospitals in Middle Georgia.

“We’re doing lots of drills to prepare for this. We’ve been doing tabletop drills where we focus on preparedness from personal protective equipment, to supplies, to staff management. We will have screens in place so we can help identify patients that are most at risk, and make sure they get to the appropriate authorities that can help them get treated,” said Dr. Harrison.

All medical professionals urge people to continue practicing good hygiene habits by washing your hands for at least twenty seconds, and covering your face with your elbow when coughing or sneezing.