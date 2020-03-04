‘Southwest vs Everybody’: Lady Patriots gets ready for state championship game

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Students from all Bibb County high schools will be released at noon Thursday to show support for the Southwest High School girl’s basketball team.

After winning their semi-final game on a buzzer-beater, the Lady Patriots will play Frederick Douglass High School for the state championship.

“It feels amazing for us to be in this predicament, and our fans supporting us is a good thing,” said basketball player Stangious Alford.

It’s not the first time the Southwest girls’ basketball team has been to the championship, but it could be the first time they win a state title. The team lost the last time it was in a championship game in the 1990s, according to Coach Willie Goolsby.

“Our goal is to win, and we know that’s Douglass’ goal as well, so we [have] to display a complete game,” Goolsby said. “We have to execute, make adjustments, be fundamentally sound, and can’t turn the ball over.”

The Lady Patriots say they are mentally preparing themselves before Thursday.

“I feel like we are the better team because we are above. You have to believe in yourself. You gotta put yourself above everybody else,” said basketball player Ja’Khyla Johnson.

“I’m pretty pumped. It hasn’t been done, and we are just trying to bring home a state title,” said teammate Avrie Grayer.

“I feel like I’m the GOAT! Do you feel me? I just feel like I’m the GOAT,” said basketball player Shygeria Williams. GOAT means “greatest of all time”.

Administrators have been selling shirts to everyone to support the team.

“From alumni to faculty and students, the morale is so high. Everyone is super excited and ready to support the Lady Patriots on to this victory,” said Southwest High’s Registrar Charissa Corbin.

State Championship Game Information: