Woman wanted in connection to Macon shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a home Monday, on Wimbush Road.

The Sheriff’s Office says the homeowner called 911, after hearing a noise in the back of his home. The homeowner then went outside with his shotgun. He told deputies he saw a man trying to break-in. Deputies say the homeowner then fired one shot into the air, and the man ran off.

- Advertisement -

The homeowner told deputies, when the suspect was running away he fired two shots back at him. No one was injured during this incident.

Investigators are asking for your help finding 40-year-old Alvina Fayetta Majors. She’s wanted for questioning in this incident.

If you have any information or know where Majors is, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.