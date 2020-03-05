Barberitos celebrates its 20th Anniversary

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Baberitos is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

The restaurant chain first opened its doors on Feb. 20, 2000, in Athens, Georgia.

The Founder and CEO Downing Barber was in Middle Georgia at the Forsyth Road location in Macon on Wednesday. He is touring restaurants across the country.

Part of the restaurant’s celebration includes food give-a-ways, photo opportunities and cooking demos. Barber says the celebration is not about him.

“For me, I’m celebrating the people who made the brand. I’m not celebrating myself, it’s not about that. I’m celebrating the people that made it, my franchisees. I came to see them. The celebration is about them, not me at all,” Barber said.

Barber says owning a restaurant was a lifelong dream of his. The fact the restaurant is still around 20 years later means the world to him.

