Cat of the Week: Waylon

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – This week’s “Cat of the Week” is a one year old gorgeous little guy named Waylon!

Waylon will be the perfect addition to a family looking to add a furry friend. He has a gorgeous coat and a great personality. Deborah Reddish, a volunteer at Kitty City, said that Waylon would fit in for any family because he is out of the “kitten” year and into his mature stage.

If you’re interested in adopting Waylon or any other cats from Kitty City Cat Rescue, stop by the rescue center located at 4530 Knight Road in Macon. You can also check out their Facebook page or give them a call at 478-305-7799 for more information.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED!

If you have any free time, Kitty City Cat Rescue is always looking for volunteers to help out at the shelter. Duties range from clean up and organization to playing with all the wonderful kitties!