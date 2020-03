ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A preliminary autopsy shows that a Crawford County man died from “traumatic injuries due to a dog attack.”

According to Crawford County Sheriff Lewis Walker, the autopsy says that 76-year-old Lee Becham died from a dog attack.

Investigators say that the three suspected dogs have been removed from their owners.

Becham died on Feb. 23 at his home on Marshall Mill Road.

This case is still under investigation.