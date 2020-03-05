GDOT warns Wilkinson County drivers of landslide

IRWINTON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Department of Transportation urges residents to drive carefully around milepost marker 4 on U.S. 441 southbound.
Officials say the right shoulder is caving away due to the heavy rainfall. Currently, the right lane and shoulder are shut down.
GDOT worked on this area before, however, this is the first time they have shut one lane down.
Kyle Collins with GDOT says the department has emergency funds to design a fix for the problem.
‘We’re doing daily analysis to see just how much is moved,” Collins said. “If it becomes worse, we have provisions in place to do an on-site detour. We would shift traffic to the northbound side to have one lane going in each direction. Or worst case, actually do an off-site longer detour if it becomes worse.”
Collins says the lane will not be opened any time soon.