SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The fatal tasing between three former Washington County Sheriff deputies and an African American man is heading to Georgia Supreme Court.

Washington County District Attorney Hayward Atlman says his office wants to reinstate the murder charges against the former deputies, Henry Copeland, Rhett Scott, and Michael Howell for the fatal 2017 tasing death of Eurie Martin.

Altman says Georgia Supreme Court judges will hear arguments in May.