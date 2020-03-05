Georgia governor declares state of emergency for 120 counties

ATLANTA (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia governor Brian Kemp signed an executive order Thursday declaring a state of emergency for 120 of the state’s 159 counties due to flooding.

All counties in 41NBC’s viewing area are included.

“The state is working to ensure counties impacted by flooding across Georgia have access to all the resources necessary to respond,” Kemp said. “I encourage residents to listen to their local officials and news sources and heed the directions of their local emergency management officials. We will continue to closely monitor this situation.”

The following counties are included: Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Baker, Baldwin, Ben Hill, Berrien, Bibb, Bleckley, Brantley, Brooks, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Butts, Calhoun, Camden, Candler, Carroll, Charlton, Chatham, Chattahoochee, Clay, Clayton, Clinch, Cobb, Coffee, Colquitt, Columbia, Cook, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, DeKalb, Decatur, Dodge, Dooly, Dougherty, Douglas, Early, Echols, Effingham, Emanuel, Evans, Fayette, Fulton, Glascock, Glynn, Grady, Greene, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Irwin, Jasper, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Lanier, Laurens, Lee, Liberty, Long, Lowndes, Macon, Marion, McDuffie, McIntosh, Meriwether, Miller, Mitchell, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Muscogee, Newton, Peach, Pierce, Pike, Pulaski, Putnam, Quitman, Randolph, Richmond, Rockdale, Schley, Screven, Seminole, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Tattnall, Taylor, Telfair, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Toombs, Treutlen, Troup, Turner, Twiggs, Upson, Ware, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Webster, Wheeler, Whitfield, Wilcox,

Wilkinson and Worth.

Deteriorating road conditions caused several middle Georgia school districts to cancel classes Thursday, March 5. Many will remain closed Friday, March 6. Click here to see a full list.

Visit www.gema.ga.gov for more information.