Hancock Central beats Treutlen 61-58 in OT, wins 1A public state title

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The high school basketball state finals tipped off at the Macon Centreplex Wednesday, and the slate of games didn’t disappoint.

Three middle Georgia teams competed for state titles, but in the game between Hancock Central and Treutlen, only one could take home the hardware.

The Hancock Central Bulldogs beat the Treutlen Vikings, 61-58, in overtime to capture the 1A public state title.

The Vikings led 50-49 with 41 seconds to play in the fourth quarter, but then Bulldogs guard Treyvion Crayton drained a mid-range jumper to put them up 51-50.

With 17 seconds left in the game, Vikings guard KaSabian Mitchell went for the win by attempting a three-pointer but was fouled with 8.8 seconds left on the clock.

Mitchell made two of his three free-throws, tying the game at 52 heading into overtime.

Treutlen led 58-55 with under one minute left before Hancock Central’s Carmichael Allen cut the lead to 58-57 with a remaining in the contest.

Then, with about 10 seconds left in the game, Treyvion Crayton’s put the Bulldogs up 59-58. They’d tack on another bucket for good measure en route to a 61-58 win, capturing the 1A public state championship.