Heavy rains cause neighborhood flooding, washed out roads in Wilcox County

ROCHELLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Flooding in Wilcox County forced several families to evacuate. Heavy rainfall this week submerged a neighborhood.

Residents near Mike Street and Doris Coney Street say the flooding is the worst they have ever seen. They are asking for elected officials’ help.

Ollie Brown and Willie Holmes say they are heartbroken at the sight of their neighborhood.

“So many people had to leave,” Brown said. “It’s really devastating for these families. I’ve never seen it like this.”

Holmes’s cousin is among one of several families forced to evacuate the neighborhood after a week’s worth of rain caused flooding.

“I just want to help people,” Holmes said. “They need us right now. We’re going to help them get comfortable.”

Brown says the flooding was worse than this. He says Wednesday the water engulfed most of the street.

“People can’t get out of their homes because of this,” Brown said. “They open their doors and see just water.”

Holmes hopes this situation gets local officials’ attention.

“Something needs to be done. Someone needs to help,” Holmes said.

Residents say although the water may recede over the weekend, they are worried about next week’s rainy forecast.

Also in Wilcox County, parts of Highway 112 are closed due to a washout. The Georgia Department of Transportation says it does not know when the highway will reopen.