Houston Healthcare offers coronavirus advice during Eggs and Issues

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In response to the coronavirus outbreak, Houston Healthcare provided registered nurses and medical staff at Eggs and Issues, Thursday morning.

Nurses attended to answer questions surrounding the virus. There were also several informational flyers available with prevention and treatment tips.

Tim Bennett, manager for the Infection Control and Prevention at Houston Medical Center, said the following:

- Advertisement -

“If we do have problems with coronavirus this flu season or next flu season, we don’t want additional cases coming into our hospitals for influenza that may eat up resources that we could use for coronavirus.”

Houston Healthcare wants to assure residents they are following the criteria set by the CDC. They plan to identify, isolate and then inform the health department of any coronavirus cases.

They are also working directly with Robins Air Force Base, since military personnel travel frequently.