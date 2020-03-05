It’s the Law: Coronavirus Lawsuits

J Davis discusses possible coronavirus lawsuits related to self-quarantines, travel and a company's legal duty.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Attorney J Davis from James W. Davis and Associates joins 41NBC’s Shelby Coates for our weekly segment “It’s the Law.”

Lawmakers have reached a more than eight billion dollar deal to fight coronavirus in the United States. This comes as California reports its first coronavirus death, and Washington confirms its 10th.

In Georgia, Governor Brian Kemp has confirmed two coronavirus cases in Fulton County.

