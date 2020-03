MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bernd Elementary host its “Leadership Day” on March 19. The event will showcase:

classroom visits

student-led school tours

performances

a student Q&A panel

According to a news release, the students will also show off their leadership notebooks and mission statements.

Event information

- Advertisement -

When: Thursday, March 19 from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Where: Bernd Elementary, 4160 Ocmulgee East Blvd.