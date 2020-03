MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – UPDATE (2:30 p.m. Thursday) Here’s a list of school closings for Friday, March 6. We’ll add to the list as we get updates:

Dooly County:

School is canceled for all Dooly County Schools students, faculty and staff due to hazardous road conditions. (Dooly County School District Facebook)

Johnson County:

School is canceled for all Johnson County Schools students due to “continuous rain and road conditions deteriorating in rural areas of the county.” All elementary school field trips are also canceled. All faculty and staff should report at 9 a.m. (Johnson County School District Facebook)

Treutlen County

School is canceled for all Treutlen County Schools students, faculty and staff due to “continuously deteriorating weather and dangerous road conditions.” (Treutlen County School District Facebook)

Wilcox County: