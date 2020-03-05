Macon leaders prepare for economic impact of state championship

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia High School Association basketball state finals have returned to Macon.

With 15 schools across the state playing at the Macon Centreplex Thursday through Saturday, community leaders have been preparing for an economic impact.

Gary Wheat — the Macon Convention and Visitors Bureau President and CEO — said, “Over the last two years the city has averaged more than a $750,000 impact [each year] to the community from these events.”

The Centreplex hosts three GHSA events in basketball and wrestling. He says this weekend, we could see more customers at local businesses than usual.

“These are huge drivers for not only visitation but tourism in our businesses, from restaurants to hotels,” Wheat said. “It very much impacts our community in a much positive way.”

Although the forecast shows rainstorms, Wheat says it won’t impact fans coming out to support the games.

“The Centreplex has some great crowds, so right now the rain is not dampening the spirits of the fans as they come to town,” Wheat said. “It’s one of those things where these kids are playing and this is for the Ultimate Prize in the state of Georgia. So right now the fans from each of these individual schools want to come down and support their young men and women as they play.”

With two cases of the coronavirus in the state, Wheat urges visitors to take precautions and stay safe.

“Our industry is very much about taking precautionary measures,” Wheat said. We’ve taken our cue from our national Industry and from our state offices on what to do and we are advising our visitors to just be cautious. Take the precautionary measures when you’re traveling.”

State Championship Game Information:

The game tips off at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Macon Centreplex.

Tickets are $15.

For more GHSA championship game information, click here.