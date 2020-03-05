BIBB COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —With two cases of the coronavirus reported in Georgia, the Macon-Bibb County Transit Authority is doing its best to keep bus riders virus free.

There are no reported cases of the Coronavirus in Bibb county. However, the MTA is adopting a proactive approach to maintaining clean transfer stations and buses.

Jami Gaudet, the Public Information Officer for MTA says before riders board the bus, all hand rails are wiped down with a high-powered, commercial disinfectant.

“When each driver reports to a shift at the beginning and end of the shift they disinfect,” said Gaudet. “They also have hand sanitizer and wipes and they’re wiping down the bus in between.”

For para transfer passengers or riders with special needs, Gaudet says drivers have gloves, hand sanitizer, and wipes.

Each bus is disinfected every two-hours during operating hours.